Jaguars training camp day 11: Ramsey's amazing play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars were visited at camp by NFL Network, including former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who commented on how tough the camp is by modern NFL standards. It was another hot, steamy day as the Jaguars were once again in pads.

Play of the day

During team drills, Blake Bortles lofted a deep pass down the left sideline intended for Donte Moncrief. Moncrief was covered tightly by Jalen Ramsey, who batted the ball away with his right hand, tipping it to himself, making a lunging interception with one hand. If the play had happened in a regular season game, it would have become a part of Jaguars lore. In training camp, it’s just another example of Ramsey’s superior athletic ability and coverage skills.

Rookie report

It appears more an more likely that Leon Jacobs has the inside track on the starting job at strong-side linebacker. The rookie seventh-round draft pick from Wisconsin continues to work with the first team and has received rave reviews from fellow linebacker Myles Jack and Telvin Smith as well as defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Position Battle

The Jaguars mixed and matched with the offensive line in several drills with some of the starters working with second-team players, perhaps in anticipation of what the rotation could be Thursday when the Jaguars open the preseason against the Saints. That being said, aside from Jacobs at linebacker, there are very few starting jobs that appear to be undecided at this point.

Quote of the Day

"This is one of the toughest camps I've seen over the past couple of weeks," said Jones-Drew. "This is what the Jaguars did last year to get to the AFC championship game. I'm excited that they are excited and that they're playing well."

What's Next

After eight straight days in full pads, the Jaguars get a day off of practice Wednesday. The Jaguars host the Saints at 7 p.m. Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams.

