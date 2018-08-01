Jaguars Training Camp Day 6: Have a day DJ Chark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day Six of Jaguars training camp was highlighted by a number of big plays from rookie wide receiver DJ Chark.

Play of the day:

Wide receiver DJ Chark got the best of CB Jalen Ramsey when the two were matched up during a 1-on-1 DB vs WR drill. Chark got some separation and made a tough catch in the back corner of the end-zone with Ramsey draped all over him.

Rookie report:

The above play was one of several that the Chark put together on Wednesday. The next time Chark and Ramsey were matched up during 1-on-1 drills the rookie receiver beat the All-Pro CB for a touchdown on a slant route.

Later in practice Chark beat cornerback Jalen Myrick down the field for a long catch on the sideline. With receivers Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief limited in practice due to injuries, Chark got more reps and took full advantage of the opportunity.

Position battle:

Chark wasn’t the only receiver with an impressive day. Shane Wynn is battling for one of the final wide receiver spots on the roster. During 1-on-1 drills he beat CB Tyler Patmon on multiple occasions for a pair of touchdowns. Wynn routinely makes plays during practice but at only 5’6” it’s an uphill battle for him to carve out a role with the Jaguars.

Quote of the day:

“Now we’re finally back to talking trash and having fun.” Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye on what it’s like to have Jalen Ramsey back at practice.

What's next

The Jaguars continue camp Thursday at 10:30 a.m.



