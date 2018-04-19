Jaguars unveil new clean, classic look for uniforms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The wait is over and the Jaguars new look for 2018 and beyond is here. On Thursday, the team released its long-awaited new uniforms at its annual State of the Franchise presentation.

The new Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms feature three jersey options (black, white, teal), three pants options (black, white, teal) and two sock options (standard, color rush teal).

“True to our current identity and what we want to represent for years to come, our new uniforms are no-nonsense, all business and unmistakably Jaguars,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “Tradition has returned to Jacksonville.”

In addition to the new uniforms, Jacksonville will also have a new helmet starting in 2018.

The Jaguars’ new helmets feature a high-gloss black paint. The helmets will now feature “JAX” on the front 3-D bumper to honor the City of Jacksonville. On the rear of the new helmet, the white bumper now features “JAGUARS” in teal lettering. This teal font will match the teal numbering directly above the bumper.

“I wanted to see the return of tradition, I wanted to see the distinctiveness, I wanted the shiny black helmet with a beautiful Jaguars logo,” said Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin. “I wanted to be represented that way. Just exactly how I've explained it: the classic Jaguar uniform. To a player, the uniform means everything. Because when you put that uniform on you not only represent your franchise, your team, your community; you represent your family. You represent your parents, your wife, your children, everything packed into one because your name is on the back of that uniform.”

PHOTOS: Jaguars unveil new uniforms

As it turned out, the unintentional revealing of the uniforms on Wednesday night at Jacksonville International Airport were, in fact, the real thing.

Team president Mark Lamping said the accidental reveal was a miscommunication with the company that posted the signs at JAX.

The new Nike Vapor Untouchable uniform features an all-new framework with minimal seams and only five panels, fewer than the previous jersey. The new uniform, which has zero front panels, features 10-inch numbers on the front of the uniform and 12-inch numbers on the back of the uniform. As is the industry standard, the nameplate on the back of the uniform will feature 3-inch lettering. On the front of the jersey, the Jaguars mark is now featured over the player’s heart, and the patch will feature stitching that matches the uniform’s base color.

“We removed all of the seams from the front of the jersey and shoulders to help improve stretch, mobility, range of motion and durability -- insights we’ve taken directly from our athletes,” said Nate Retzlaff, Nike’s design director of NFL and NCAA apparel. “This creates a shrink-wrap fit, resulting in fewer grab points for the opposing team.”

Fans looking to obtain one of the brand-new Jaguars jerseys will have the first opportunity at the Uniform Launch and Drafty Party on Thursday, April 26 at Daily’s Place. Admission is free via online registration.

Customization of the new uniforms will also be available online at the Jaguars Pro Shop.

