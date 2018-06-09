Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook launches 'Go Crazy' clothing line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook launched his new clothing line Saturday at Genetic Souls inside the Jacksonville Landing.

Westbrook’s line titled “Go Crazy” is inspired by one simple piece of advice his mother gave him at a young age.

The 24-year-old wideout said he and his family struggled financially and on one particular evening, his mother told him something he’d never forget.

“When I was about nine or 10, I heard my mother crying in her room, and so I went in there to see why she was crying and she had a bill in her hand,” Westbrook said. “She was telling me how things were tough and how the lights were going to stop coming on. As I was sitting there with her and she was crying to me, she made me make a promise to her that night that no matter where I go in life, promise me to go crazy in everything you do.”

The line has been in the making for the last year and Westbrook said he wants fans to understand what this brand is all about.

“This isn’t something that just came about randomly,” Westbrook said. “It’s pretty much being brave. Whenever I wear this, I am not just wearing it for fashion or just because it looks good.”

Westbrook said the saying continues to live on with his mother. She texts him before each game and they bring up the very saying that inspired him.

