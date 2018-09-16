Jaguars WR Keelan Cole makes the catch of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some plays are special from the moment they happen. What Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole did on Sunday may go down as one of the best catches in franchise history.

With just over five minutes left in the first quarter against New England, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles found Cole along the sidelines for a gain of 22-yards. Words don't do this play justice so just have a look for yourself.

Three plays later Bortles and Cole connected again, but this time it was for a 24-yard touchdown that gave Jacksonville the early 14-0 lead over New England.

