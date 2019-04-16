Jalen Ramey, Telvin Smith only Jaguars not at voluntary workouts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after Jaguars' players reported for the start of voluntary off-season workouts, head coach Doug Marrone said that every player on the roster was participating except for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith.

"I'm sure they're both working hard," Marrone said.

Ramsey has routinely skipped the off-season workouts to exercise in Tennessee with his father Lamont, who owns a performance training company. Ramsey missed the voluntary organized team activities last offseason, saying that he wanted to prepare in a way to keep him from being limited in games as he had in previous seasons. In 2018, Ramsey, once again, did not miss any games for the Jaguars.

Smith started every game for the Jaguars in 2018 and has missed only four games in five seasons due to injury.

Marrone said that he had reached out to both players but had not heard back from either Ramsey or Smith?

"With the CBA rules, it's a voluntary period. It's an option," Marrone said. "I don't try to concern myself with things that are out of my control. I'm sure they are both working hard."

At his year-ending press conference, Marrone pointed out that he had noticed a correlation between players being in shape in the off-season and players staying healthy during the season and emphasized that he expected players to approach the off-season with that in mind.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.