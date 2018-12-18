Jalen Ramsey gives away 50 bikes to kids from the Boys & Girls Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is just something special about getting your first bike for Christmas. Thanks to Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, 50 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of North East Florida will get to feel that this holiday season.

"I am just glad I got to partner with Academy Sports to be able to give the kids 50 bikes and 50 footballs that I will sign for them. I'm glad to spread the holiday joy a little bit and hope they can enjoy the holidays," said Ramsey.

For many of the boys and girls participating, the bike they get from Ramsey will be their first one ever. Jalen says that he hopes that they remember it because he sure remembers his first bike.

"My first bike was for Christmas," said Ramsey. "My dad got me and my brothers some bikes, it was dope. He got me a garnet one and my brother a blue one. We started riding around the neighborhood, everybody in the neighborhood had bikes. We went to the park, played basketball, did whatever we wanted. We were everywhere on those bikes, we just had to be home before the street lights came on."

Ramsey is not the only Jaguar in the holiday spirit this Christmas. Fellow cornerback D.J. Hayden will take 30 kids from Ramona Elementary on a shopping spree at Academy Sports on Tuesday morning. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell will also sponsor a shopping spree tomorrow as Campbell will host 40 kids from Northwestern middle school at Target.

