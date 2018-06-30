Jalen Ramsey kicks off charity weekend with donation to the Boys & Girls Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - He may be entering just his third year in the NFL, but Jalen Ramsey is a seasoned vet when it comes to giving back to the community in Jacksonville.

Ramsey kicked off his charity weekend with a party at Top Golf at the town center tonight, followed by a redfish fishing tournament Saturday morning. The Jaguars All-Pro cornerback says that this was an easy decision to give back to the place that has given back to him.

"From day one when I got here, the city has showed me love and extra support," said Ramsey. "Through the good and the bad, they always showed me love and support and having my back, so it just feels right. Growing as a man, I want to do something to help if I am able to because God has blessed me tremendously."

Ramsey chose the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida as the recipient of this weekend's activities because of the long time relationship that his family has with the organization.

"I grew up in the Boys and Girls Club," said Ramsey who donated a $10,000 check to them Friday night. "My dad and my brother are still actively doing stuff with the Boys and Girls Club back home in Tennessee. Taking after them, just trying to grow as a man, not just on the field but outside of the field as well. I want to make not only my family proud but the whole city of Jacksonville proud as well. I just felt it was right to do something with the Boys and Girls Club."

Joined by former Seminoles teammate and Chargers rookie Derwin James as well as Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Ramsey was very thankful for their support but may have an ulterior motive in doing so.

"I am so glad that my friends from around the league were able to come out and just chill with me. They got to see the vibe here in Jacksonville, so when they are free agents, you never know what will happen," said Ramsey.