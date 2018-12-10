TMZ: Leonard Fournette threatens to beat up fan during loss to Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Things have gone from bad to worse for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. Two weeks ago he was suspended for one game, following a fight with Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson.

At the time, Fournette said that incident was totally out of his character.

He returned to the lineup on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. In the fourth quarter of that game, he was caught on video by someone in the stands, yelling at a fan. The video, which includes mild foul language, was posted online by TMZ.

The audio of the video isn’t great, but Fournette can be heard telling the fan, “You're too old for that. I will beat your ass!”

It's unclear what the fan said or did to provoke Fournette's ire or which team the fan was rooting for at the game.

After multiple Jaguars staffers led him away from verbally challenging the fan, Fournette turns from his seat on the bench to continue yelling at the fan in the stands.

“You're too old for that, man. Chill out,” Fournette yells, before standing and gesturing toward the stands for the fan to come down. “I'm not worried about you. You wanna come down here? I'll whoop your ass.”

It was a horrible night for Fournette and the Jaguars. In the 30-9 loss, Fournette was held to just 14 carries for 36 yards.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.