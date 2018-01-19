LIST: Here's everything Jaguars-related happening today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Can't get enough Jaguars coverage? Want to stay on top of everything happening today? Look no further.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events you need to know about this afternoon. You can glance through all of them below:

12:05 p.m. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will speak to the media

12:15 p.m. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and CB Jalen Ramsey will speak to the media

3:00 p.m. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will host Jaguars pep rally at City Hall

5:30 p.m. Jaguars fans will host 'We Want Brady' pep rally at EverBank Field

We'll update this list as it grows, so check back with News4Jax to stay in the loop.

