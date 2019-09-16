Magic man Gardner Minshew to appear on The Mark Brunell Show

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the stadium before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars may have come up short on Sunday against the Houston Texans, but it was arguably another solid performance by rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, who many believe will only improve as the season moves forward.

The game against the Texans was a heartbreaker. Minshew gave the Jaguars a chance at a win late in the game.

As News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney put it, "It came up a yard short." Houston denied the Jags a chance at pulling ahead by just a point in the final 30 seconds of the game when they attempted a two-point conversion after a late touchdown.

News4Jax sports analyst and former Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell is a fan of Minshew, but pointed out there's plenty of room for improvement.

"In the NFL, 12 points isn’t going to do it. You know what else isn’t going to do it? Fumbling three times, with one of those leading to a Houston touchdown," Brunell said.

Still, there were some very strong moments during the game.

"For a rookie to drive the team in the final two minutes to give it a chance is impressive," Brunell said. "There is no quit in this kid. He’s competitive. He’s tough, and he is certainly going to get better as the season progresses."

