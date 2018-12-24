Mark Brunell: As this season winds down, thoughts about Jaguars' future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars find a way to win in Miami in a game that doesn't leave much to write about. So here are a few thoughts as this season comes to an end.

Good to see the Jaguars win, but at this point securing a Top 5 pick in next year's draft would be nice. There isn’t any doubt that Doug Marrone has every intention of winning these last couple games. If he wanted as high a draft pick as he could get, he wouldn’t have put Bortles on Sunday. Calais Cambell has to be on the roster next year. Big mistake if he isn’t. I'm confident Doug Marrone is the coach next season. Too soon to depart from a coach that got us to AFC Championship game last season. That being said, he has to find a really good offensive coordinator. It will be the most important hire of his coaching career. The only concern I have for him coming back is the WAY the team played. How does the behavior on and off the field change if the leadership is the same? Will Doug take a different approach next year? The lack of discipline and the number of personal fouls is unacceptable. Blake will get a new opportunity with a different team. Probably not as s starter right away. I’m happy for him. He deserves it. I’ve always liked him and it appears he is a great teammate. Don’t be surprised if, at some point, Blake is getting significant time with another team. Sometimes a new environment is all a player needs. Why is it OK for a player to talk trash if he can “back it up?” What kind of message does that send to young athletes? The players I have always respected the most were the guys who played hard, played well and kept their mouth shut. Just a thought. We simply can't miss on next years first round QB. Jaguars have to remember that it's not only about what you can do, it's about who you are. Find a QB who is willing to work and wants to be great. If they need some input on who to hire as the QB coach, I have some ideas. There are really some excellent teachers and communicators in the NFL that might be available. Please go get a big-time receiver. Let's get away from running the ball, good defense and no turnover mentality. We need a creative, up-tempo attacking offense that scores a lot of points. Of course, we need the players for it. Don't be surprised if they trade Leonard Fournette in the off-season. I think the team would entertain offers. I get the feeling the Jaguars are tired of him.

