More Jaguars playoff tickets go on sale Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans will have one last chance to get in the team's first home playoff game in nearly 20 years when a limited amount of unused tickets go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The AFC South Division champion Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday at EverBank Field.

The ticket sale at www.jaguars.com/playoffs includes any remaining unused inventory from parties such as the NFL, visiting team, player families and internal holds, as well as an additional 400 standing room only tickets.

Tickets will only be available online and no walk-up requests will be taken at the box office. There is a two-ticket limit for online sales Thursday.

Due to the short turnaround and to ensure easy transactions, playoff tickets will be delivered only to a mobile device via the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app.

Fans should ensure they have downloaded the correct app and logged in ahead of the game.

For detailed, step-by-step instructions on accessing tickets for game entry, fans should visit www.jaguars.com/mytickets.

