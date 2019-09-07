Jaguars

New paint for field to kickoff Jags new season

Workers repaint field at TIAA stadium ahead of Sunday's game against Chiefs

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will start off the beginning of their regular season with a new quarterback and fresh paint on the field of TIAA Bank stadium.

Workers were busy painting a new Jaguar at the center of the field and the number 25 to celebrate the number of years the Jacksonville Jaguars have been part of the National Football League.

 The Jaguars will take on Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field Sunday at 1 p.m. 

