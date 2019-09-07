New paint for field to kickoff Jags new season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will start off the beginning of their regular season with a new quarterback and fresh paint on the field of TIAA Bank stadium.

Workers were busy painting a new Jaguar at the center of the field and the number 25 to celebrate the number of years the Jacksonville Jaguars have been part of the National Football League.

Watch a video of the painting in the tweet below.

The Jaguars will take on Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field Sunday at 1 p.m.

