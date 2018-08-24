New village will be place to party before Jaguars games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans have yet another enticement to come downtown and watch the hometown team in person.

First it was the largest jumbotron, then the in-stadium pools and dog park, and now the Jags are the first NFL team to have the Party Shack Tailgate Village steps away from their stadium.

"It's to get a really unique, fun perspective for a fan experience. You're positioned in an environment where there's a tremendous amount of camaraderie on game day,” Party Shack founder Bobby Bowers said.

Bowers was raised in Jacksonville and helped generate the concept: A 140-square-foot suite with air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, portable chargers and couches. The suites come with complimentary beer, wine and food before the game.

With an outdoor awning and rooftop access, a suite can host up to 40 fans. As a Jags fan, Bowers tested the concept last season using one tailgate suite.

After a successful trial period, Party Shack has expanded to a nine-suite village on the west side of the TIAA Bank Field. The unique tailgate spot opens three hours before each game and will be up and ready for fans to enjoy Saturday night.

Spots are still available. To reserve one, go to partyshackusa.com. There is a special promotion for Saturday's game.

Fans planning to attend the game against the Atlanta Falcons should be parked by 5 p.m. to avoid being tangled in heavy traffic downtown, Jacksonville police warned. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Before heading to the stadium, fans should remember to bring cash for parking, follow the stadium bag policy and have their tickets ready on their smartphone.

Tickets can be accessed using the Jacksonville Jaguars mobile app. Click the menu bar, tickets and sign in with a Jaguars or Ticketmaster account. The tickets will be scanned from the phone at the gates.

For those who don't have an Apple or Android smartphone, head to the ticketing window at Gate 2 before the game and be sure to bring proof of ticket purchase.

