NFL coaches vote Todd Wash 2017 coordinator of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A vote by NFL coaches named Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash the Sporting News’ 2017 Coordinator of the Year.

This season the Jaguars fielded arguably their best defense in franchise history. They finished second in the NFL in points allowed per game (16.8), sacks (55) and takeaways (33).

Wash’s unit set franchise records for takeaways, interceptions and defensive TDs.

Those numbers are a far cry from Wash’s first year as defensive coordinator in 2016 when the Jaguars had 33 sacks and only 13 takeaways.

Last off-season the Jaguars signed defensive lineman Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church in free agency. Those additions couldn’t have worked out any better.

Both Campbell and Bouye were named Pro Bowlers and Church provided a steady veteran presence in the secondary. As a team the Jaguars had a franchise record six defensive players named to the Pro Bowl.

The addition of Campbell completely transformed the Jaguars defensive line. Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson all finished the regulars season with at least eight sacks apiece. Jacksonville became the first team since the 2006 Baltimore Ravens with four players that had eight sacks or more.

Barring any late surprises, Wash is expected to return as defensive coordinator in 2018.

