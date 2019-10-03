Ramsey misses another practice, status for Sunday uncertain

Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars stands on the sideline in street clothes as players warm up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey didn't practice on Thursday, the sixth straight practices session he has missed.

The Jaguars' All-Pro cornerback is listed on the injury report with a back injury. Since he asked the Jaguars to trade him, Ramsey has missed practices with an illness, the birth of his second child, and a back injury.

"Obviously, we're in contact with our trainers, and we have an idea of what's going to happen," Jaguars' defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Thursday. "So, I think as a coaching staff we kind of lean and prepare that way. Especially early in the week right now, we kind of have an idea of where Jalen's at. We just have to go in and play our game, regardless of who's out there."

With Ramsey among the inactives Sunday, Tre Herndon started at cornerback and was targeted several times by Denver Broncos' quarterback Joe Flacco, including on a pair of first-half touchdown passes.

Nickelback D.J. Hayden could also be utilized at cornerback against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday if Ramsey doesn't play.

"If it's Tre [Herndon], D.J. [Hayden], whoever it might be. We just have to play our game," Wash said. "But it does hurt not having him on the field. He's an exceptional player, and we want to get him on the grass as quick as we can."

Regardless of who is in the lineup, the Jaguars will need to keep the big plays to a minimum. In the first half, and then again on Denver's final drive of the fourth quarter, Flacco was able to pick up big chunks of yardage against the Jaguars defense.

"We gave up eight explosive plays one drive and gave up two explosives within the same drive for a touchdown," Wash said. "And then we gave up three explosives in that two-minute at the end of the game. So, I think we've given up six explosives in the last two minutes that we've had. So, that's an area that we have to make sure that we address."

