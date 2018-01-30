Report: Blake Bortles underwent right wrist surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Blake Bortles underwent surgery on his right wrist Friday, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter report Monday night.

Schefter said sources told ESPN that the surgery was for a condition that kept Bortles on the injury report this season.

Each week, NFL teams are required to list the status of all injured players beginning on Wednesday. Bortles was included on the report for most of the season as "probable" with what was called a "right wrist injury."

When asked during the season, Bortles downplayed the injury. He did not miss playing time during the regular season or during the Jaguars' playoff run.

"Bortles dealt with the issue since December 2016. The Jaguars elected to avoid surgery last offseason, but knew it was needed now," Schefter tweeted.

The Jaguars have not released a statement, but the team typically does not update a player's medical status during the offseason.

