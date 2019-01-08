Jaguars interview Darrell Bevell for offensive coordinator opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Tuesday the Jaguars interviewed Darrell Bevell for their offensive coordinator opening, according to a league source. Bevell spent last offseason as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that he was an offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

The interview, which was first reported by the NFL Network, makes sense for the Jaguars who would like to play a run-first, physical brand of offense. That would fit with the scheme Bevell ran in Seattle. Over a four year stretch (2011-2014) Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch averaged 1,339 rushing yards per season.

Under the direction of Bevell the Seahawks made two Super Bowl appearances. Bevell is also credited with developing Russell Wilson into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

In 2017 the Seahawks’ offense was No. 15 in total yards and No. 11 in points scored.

The Jaguars fired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator during the 2018 season and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich took over the job for the remainder of the season.



