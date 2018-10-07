Report: Jaguars lose RB Corey Grant to season ending foot injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have been getting ravaged by injuries this season. Especially on offense. Running back Corey Grant injured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not only did Grant miss the rest of the game but according to a report by ESPN his season could be over.

Jaguars believe RB Corey Grant suffered Lisfranc injury that is likely to end his season, per sources. With Leonard Fournette out with a hamstring injury, Jaguars need RB help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2018

The Jaguars were already thin at running back with Leonard Fournette missing his third game of the year due to a hamstring injury. Without Fournette and Grant, T.J. Yeldon had over 100 total yards in Sunday’s loss. But he’s still dealing with an ankle injury.

The only other running back on the roster is Brandon Wilds.

If Grant is indeed lost for the season, he will join left tackle Cam Robinson and wide receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve. Both Robinson and Lee are out for the year with knee injuries.

Next Sunday the Jaguars are on the road at the Dallas Cowboys. The team will likely add another running back some time this week.



