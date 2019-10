More Minshew magic, Fournette's record day and Lambo's leg lead the Jaguars to a Mile High victory. Cole Pepper and Mark Brunell discuss the impact of what the Jaguars' victory over the Broncos means for the rest of the season. Plus, does the win without Jalen Ramsey change the dynamic of the drama surrounding the All-Pro cornerback?

