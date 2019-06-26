The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 18 Marqise Lee

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

The Jaguars receiving corps severely missed Marqise Lee last season after the veteran pass catcher suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. At some point, Lee will return for 2019 (more on that later). Even with his presence in the lineup the Jaguars still lack a true No. 1 receiver.

Position: Wide receiver

2018 Stats: (Missed entire season due to ACL injury)

2019 Projection: At 27-years-old, Lee is the veteran voice amongst the Jaguars pass catchers. Wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell called Lee his ‘alpha dog’ in the Jaguars wide receiver room.

During the offseason program, Lee was restricted to working on the side of the field. However, he was able to sprint without a knee brace. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has said that Lee won’t be a full participant when training camp opens next month.

It looks like the team will be smart about Lee’s rehab and won’t push him to return too soon. If fully healthy Lee projects to be starter.

Marqise Lee on how long it will take him to get in rhythm with QB Nick Foles: “I’ve been paying attention a lot. Nick Foles is a great quarterback. I don’t think I have to get in too much rhythm honestly. I have been on the jugs machine most of the time. I have bought one in every house that I have, no lie. As far as putting the ball in the vicinity — which I know he can do — I’ll be fine.”

WR Marqise Lee says he’ll be back at some point in training camp. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/TV7i0vyn4z — John Reid (@JohnReid64) June 4, 2019

