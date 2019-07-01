The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No 15 Dede Westbrook

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Dede Westbrook was easily the Jaguars most productive wide receiver last season. More than likely, he was Jacksonville’s best offensive weapon, period, in 2018. With Nick Foles under center could Westbrook be poised for his first 1,000-yard receiving season?

Position: Wide receiver

2018 stats: 66 catches, 717 yards and 5 TDs

2019 projection: Foles loves to the throw the ball short and over the middle of the field. That’s exactly where Westbrook is at his best. While the Jaguars don’t have a true No. 1 pass catcher, Westbrook could receive the most targets.

During the offseason program, Westbrook lined up in the slot as well as on the outside. Moving him around in different formations should make it more difficult for opposing teams to key on him.

Westbrook was also the Jaguars best punt returner in 2018. It will be interesting to see if that’s a role he’s asked to fill this season. If Westbrook proves to be a productive receiver, it's likely the Jaguars won’t want to risk him getting injured as a punt returner.

Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on what he’s seen out of Westbrook so far: “He has showed explosion, he shows he has really good hands, he shows he is smart. He shows he can line up in a lot of different spots.

Is Dede Westbrook the WR most poised to break out? He showed flashes of being a number 1 WR like in week 4 against the Jets when he had 9 receptions for 130 yards. pic.twitter.com/40GbNbLaEK — Another Jags Podcast (@AnotherJagsPod) June 22, 2019

