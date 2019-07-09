The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 9 Ronnie Harrison

USA Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Last December, the Jaguars cut Barry Church, who started 16 games in 2017. That was a sign of the confidence that they have in Ronnie Harrison. Going into 2019, Harrison will be one of two new safeties in the Jaguars secondary.

Position: Safety

2018 Stats: 32 tackles, sack, INT

2019 Projection: One thing the Jaguars lack at safety is experience. Projected starters Harrison and Jarrod Wilson have combined for 10 NFL starts.

This is arguably the position group that has the biggest question mark heading into training camp. It’s not that Harrison and Wilson aren’t talented. They’ve just never been given this large of an opportunity in the NFL.

Although the Jaguars like to consider their safeties interchangeable, Harrison will spend most of his time in the box where he excels at stuffing the run. When given the opportunity, the former Alabama star can also make plays in the passing game. See below for an example.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash on his evaluation of Ronnie Harrison: “Obviously, he’ll continue to improve once we get pads on and stuff like that. He’s made a lot of plays on the ball, got his hands on a lot of balls in the passing game. Where he really does a good job is in the run game; obviously we’ve got a safety in the box most of the time. He’s got great instincts down there, can fit the run. We’re very, very excited about Ronnie.”

Ronnie Harrison: Ball Hawk. pic.twitter.com/vPtepdpjfN — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) December 7, 2018

