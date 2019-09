JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ever since Gardner Minshew took the field in week one for the Jaguars, the comparisons to the fictional character Uncle Rico from the movie Napoleon Dynamite were taking off on social media.

ESPN noticed the social media trend and was able to make the moment the internet was waiting for to happen. Uncle Rico met the man behind Minshew mania.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.