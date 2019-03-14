'Our quarterback': Jaguars introduce Nick Foles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nick Foles is ready to make Jacksonville home.

After years of searching and numerous misses (see Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles), the Jaguars hope that they’ve found their franchise quarterback.

Foles sounded ready to play the part.

“This is the perfect place. This is where I wanted to be,” Foles said.

Foles and his wife, Tori, were introduced to Jacksonville on Thursday, one day after agreeing to a four-year, $88 million contract with $50.125 million in guarantees.

Foles said that he and Tori, their daughter, Lily, and dog, Henry, are ready to make Jacksonville home. They were planning to begin house hunting on Thursday.

“Nick is the right person, right QB for our team and community and here are three reasons why,” said Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin. “Nick is a winner, he has faced adversity early in his career, but through hard work and perseverance he lead his team to a Super Bowl championship in 2017 and in so doing was selected as the coveted the Super Bowl MVP.”

Foles, 30, has never been the undisputed leader under center like he will be with the Jaguars.

He took over for an injured Michael Vick in 2013 and played so well that he wound up staying the starting quarterback and made the Pro Bowl. He played half the season in 2014, but wound up on injured reserve.

When he was traded to the Rams the following season, he spent time with Case Keenum and was eventually traded to the Chiefs and played in just three games.

It was Foles’ second stint in Philadelphia that made him the most valuable free agent quarterback in this class. He took over for an injured Carson Wentz in both 2017 and ‘18, going 6-2 in the regular season. In the playoffs, Foles went 4-1 and outdueled Tom Brady and the Patriots to win Super Bowl 52.

With Bortles' erratic play through five seasons wearing out the patience of the franchise and its fanbase, the Jaguars set their sights on Foles and anointed him as the player that they hope can take them to the next level.

“Jacksonville was always on top of the list as team I was looking at as a potential [place to sign]," Foles said. "You really don’t know throughout the process because it just opened up this week."



