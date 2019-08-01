Peyton Manning makes appearance at Jaguars camp

Peyton Manning, left, talks to former Jaguars star Tony Boselli on Thursday at training camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No, the Jaguars do not have a quarterback controversy.

Former NFL star Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance to training camp on Thursday morning. According to multiple reports, the two-time Super Bowl winner was a guest of Tom Coughlin's.

New quarterback Nick Foles can breathe a little easier now.

Manning spent 18 seasons in the NFL, winning a championship with Denver in his final year in 2015.

Peyton Manning in the building with Tom Coughlin this morning #Jaguars #TeamSideline pic.twitter.com/uyDltqSkCm — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) August 1, 2019

