Providence, Bishop Kenny set for Fortegra H.S. 9:12 Invitational Final

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final for the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational is set and it features two of the top teams in the area.

Providence and Bishop Kenny will tip off just after 7 live on CW 17 for the championship.

Considered the top team in the area, Providence coasted to the final with a 62-24 win over Bolles in semifinal number 1 Friday night. Ahren Freeman led the Stallions with 18 points and his coach Jim Martin says that he is glad that Freeman is on his team.

"He is a great player, I consider him to be the best player in the city," said Martin. "I'm glad to have that guy and he is one of the best players I have ever coached."

With a running clock in the second half, the Stallions were able to rest some of their starters for the final on Saturday night, but when asked about the physical toll playing three games in three days would have on his team, Martin joked that they are 16 and 17 year old kids, they never get tired. However when it comes to a chance to win a final, there is no joking around.

"We ratchet it up in these situations," said Martin. "It's a championship game, we are used to winning a lot of these so we are ready to play, any time, any place. It is a big game for us."

Bishop Kenny's road to the championship game was not as easy as their opponents was. The Crusaders got by Orange Park by four in their opening round game, then escaped rival Episcopal in the semifinals last night with what head coach Jerry Buckley called a real team win.

"It could be a different guy every night," Buckley said after the game. "I think the guys stepped up and did a really nice job tonight. We pride ourselves on sharing the ball and every guy took advantage of their opportunity."

Opportunities will be few and far between for the Crusaders against Providence on Saturday. The Stallions only loss was to Montverde Academy, the number one ranked team in the country. Buckley says that trying to stop the Stallions is like picking your poison.

"You have to try to cover all the areas without over complicating things. It is a basketball game. You have to defend, take care of the basketball and see what happens," said Buckley.

We will see what happens when the Crusaders and Stallions tip off the Fortegra H.S. 9:12 Invitational at 7:15pm live on CW 17 with Cole Pepper on the call.

