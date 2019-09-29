Ramsey inactive for Jaguars game in Denver

George Varkanis News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The strange odyssey of Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey continues.

Jacksonville listed Ramsey as inactive with a back issue for Sunday afternoon's game at Denver, the first game of his career that he will miss.

It has been an odd two weeks for Ramsey and the Jaguars.

He requested a trade following a loss to Houston two weeks ago, and has since missed practice with a sickness, missed another with back problems and left to be with his family while awaiting the birth of his second daughter.



