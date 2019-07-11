Redskins DB Norman runs with, jumps over the bulls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain is the one of the most storied — and dangerous — events in the world.

Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman always wanted to try it, and did, this week.

Video shows Norman running and taking a flying leap over a bull.

"I had to face the bull straight on," Norman told ESPN. "It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it."

Jaguars fans, how would you feel if Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey decided to run with — and jump over — the bulls in Pamplona?

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

