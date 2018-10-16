Registration for Donna 5K kicks off with media relay at TPC Sawgrass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The story of Tuesday's media challenge at TPC Sawgrass wasn't the competition, which included five teams representing various area media outlets running two laps around the cart path encircling the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes at the Players Stadium Course. Instead, it was a good excuse for Donna Deegan to announce the launch of registration for the Donna 5K, one of the events that annually raises money for breast cancer research and support for families battling the disease.

"Players 5K, you think May, but now we're in March because The Players decided to move the tournament to March," Deegan, a three-time breast cancer survivor and founder of the Donna Foundation said. "I think people are going to love the weather."

The event will be held March 2 and will be run around the back nine at the Stadium Course, "The most beautiful course in the world," as Deegan calls it. Deegan expects the race to sell out again in 2019. Registration for both the 5K and February's marathon are available online.

Deegan said that over 11,000 families have been helped and at the Mayo Clinic, there are new vaccines and immunology treatments that have been developed since the foundation was launched in 2003.

The biggest event for the foundation is the 26.2 with Donna, the largest breast cancer focused marathon in the country. The event includes a half-marathon, as well as the full marathon.

As for the relay, Brian Jackson and I represented News4Jax, and as you can see, we were the brightest team in the field. We'll just leave it at that.

It's possible that proclaiming "we're number one" may not be accurate to the results of the relay. Scholars continue to debate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.