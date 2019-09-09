Report: Jaguars trade for Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs, showing during his pro day at Tennessee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day after losing Nick Foles to a broken collarbone, the Jaguars have traded for a quarterback.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville has traded for Pittsburgh's Josh Dobbs. The Jaguars reportedly gave up a fifth-round pick to land Dobbs. He will back up rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew.

Dobbs, who played at Tennessee, is a third-year player who has appeared in five NFL games.

He is 6 of 12 passing for 43 yards and an interception. Dobbs was a third-stringer with the Steelers.

An interesting note about Dobbs. He graduated with an aerospace engineering degree from Tennessee.

Dobbs played at TIAA Bank Field while at Tennessee, leading the Volunteers over Iowa 45-28 and earning MVP honors. He was 16 of 21 passing for 129 yards, TD and an IN and also had 76 yards rushing and a TD.

