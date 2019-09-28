Report: Ramsey to rejoin Jaguars, play in Broncos game

2016 Pick No 5: CB Jalen Ramsey - After only two seasons Ramsey is arguably the best player in the NFL at his position. In 2017 he was an All-Pro selection and made his first Pro Bowl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will rejoin the Jaguars and plans to play in Sunday's game at Denver.

According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, Ramsey is on his way back to Jacksonville and plans to travel with the team for their Week 4 game Sunday.

Ramsey was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a back issue/personal issue. He left the team Wednesday to go to Nashville for the birth of his second daughter.

Coach Doug Marrone said on Friday that all went well with the delivery and that Ramsey and his family were doing well.

Ramsey, who publicly requested a trade following a Week 2 game at Houston, has also missed time this week due to being sick and a sore back. Ramsey has not missed a game since being drafted in 2016.

