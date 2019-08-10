Ribault head football coach removed from position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ribault is changing football coaches two weeks before the regular season kicks off.

Kelvin Smith was removed from his position with the Trojans following an internal investigation by Duval County Public Schools. The district did not elaborate on the decision. An interim head coach is expected to be named shortly. Players and parents were notified of the decision Saturday.

The district said in a statement: “Due to an ongoing internal investigation, the head varsity football coach at Jean Ribault High School has been removed from his position.”

Smith was entering his fourth season at his alma mater. He led the Trojans to three consecutive state playoff berths, posting marks of 7-4, 7-4 and 5-6. Smith was a longtime Ribault assistant before his promotion in December 2015 to replace Anthony Flynn.

Smith was a linebacker at Ribault and went on to play at Florida State and later in the Canadian Football League.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.