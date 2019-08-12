Cam Robinson comes off PUP list for Jaguars

Photo by George Varkanis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cam Robinson cleared one hurdle in his attempt to return to the field for the Jaguars.

The left tackle was removed from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will participate in a walkthrough with the team and individual drills, coach Doug Marrone said.

Robinson, entering his third season, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in last year's 31-20 win over New England. He'd been slow in making his return and Marrone said last week that he expected both Robinson and receiver Marqise Lee to be unavailable for the start of the season.

Lee suffered a major knee injury in the 2018 preseason and both he and Robinson spent the year on injured reserve.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.