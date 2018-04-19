Seminoles slam 7 home runs in 18-10 win

FSU catcher Cal Raleigh hits a three-run home run vs. Stetson on April 18, 2018. FSU beat Stetson 18-10 for their 15th consecutive win over the Hatters.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State hit seven home runs as the Seminoles powered past Stetson 18-10 at Dick Howser Stadium Wednesday.

The Seminoles (26-12) jumped on the Hatters early when Cal Raleigh hit a three run shot in the first. Raleigh hit two home runs for the Seminoles, who led 3-0 after an inning.

That was just the beginning of the long balls. The Noles added back-to-back shots in the 3rd, then 3 more home runs in the 6th to lead 12-4 after 6 innings.

7 home runs in tonight's win against Stetson.



Yes, you read that correctly. pic.twitter.com/apa0StAPEM — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 19, 2018

In the bottom of the 8th, pitcher Cobi Johnson, in his his second collegiate at bat, and first since 2015, hit it over the left field fence for his first college home run.

Florida State has know beaten Stetson (28-10) in 15 straight games. It's the first time since 2009 they've had 7 home runs in a game. The win leaves Seminoles head coach Mike Martin six wins short of becoming the all-time winningest coach in NCAA history.

