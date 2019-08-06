Sharks hope to keep momentum going as arena football playoffs open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sharks began the season with a loss. That was the last time they tasted defeat.

The Sharks concluded the regular season with 13 consecutive victories, earning them the No. 1 seed in the National Arena League playoffs.

Tuesday, the Sharks host the Columbus Lions in the first-round match up. The winner advances to the NAL championship game in Aug. 17

The Sharks swept the Lions (6-8) in their two matchups this season.

The Sharks lead the league in scoring offense, sacks (40) and interceptions (36).



