Sharks rally to 2019 NAL Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sharks won the 2019 NAL Championship game in dramatic fashion Saturday night 52-48.

The Sharks trailed 28-23 at half and never led in the second half until the final 7 seconds.

Quarterback Mike Fafaul connected with Durron Neal on a 5-yard touchdown and the Sharks were NAL champs for the second time in three years.

The Sharks got off to a slow start trailing 14-0 in the middle of the first quarter.

The Sharks used a 16-0 run to take a 23-14 lead.

It was spurred by special teams and defense. Trailing 14-7, Zack Brown blocked a field goal that Chris Gilchrist picked up and returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 14. On the ensuing kickoff Brandon Behr put the kick through the uprights for two points to make it 16-14 and the next play Damien Jacobs sacked Charles McCullum and forced a fumble that Gilchrist returned for another touchdown to make it 23-14 Sharks.

The Cobras would score the last 14 points of the half to lead 28-23 at half.

The Sharks pulled Fafaul out of the game at halftime and inserted Jonathan Bane. But after Bane was largely ineffective the Sharks put Fafaul back in the game.

The move would pay off as Fafaul led the Sharks to the comeback win.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.