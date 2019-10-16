Seven former area stars taken in XFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - A handful of former area players found new homes in the upstart XFL.

Seven players with ties to the First Coast were selected over the two-day draft for the spring league that will debut in 2020.

Fleming Island graduate and former Boston College offensive lineman Ian Silberman was taken in Tuesday's Phase 2 (offensive linemen) in the eighth round by the New York Guardians.

First Coast had former linebacker Reggie Northrup taken by the Tampa Bay Vipers in Phase 3 (defensive front seven) in the fourth round.

Former Paxon star Bryce Canady, who was on the Jaguars roster last year, was taken in Phase 4 (defensive backs) in the 10th round on Wednesday by the Vipers.

In the final three open phases, four former area players were taken.

Former First Coast defensive tackle Tavaris Barnes was taken by the DC Defenders, former Camden County tackle Anthony Johnson by the Seattle Dragons and former Orange Park linebacker Terrance Plummer by the Tampa Bay Vipers. Cornerback Charles James of Mandarin went to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The XFL will debut Feb. 8, 2020, the week after the Super Bowl. The eight-team league has a 10-week season.

Phase 2, offensive line

Round, Selection, Player, Local tie, College, XFL team

Round 8, 3. Ian Silberman, Fleming Island, Boston College, Guardians

Phase 3, front seven

Round 4, 8. LB Reggie Northrup, First Coast, Vipers

Phase 4, defensive backs

Round 10, 1. CB, Bryce Canady, Paxon, Florida International, Vipers

Open draft, Phase 1

DT, Tavaris Barnes, First Coast, Clemson, Defenders

Open draft, Phase 2

DT, Anthony Johnson, Camden County, Florida International, Dragons

LB, Terrance Plummer, Orange Park, UCF, Vipers

Open draft, Phase 3

CB, Charles James, Mandarin, Charleston Southern, Battlehawks





