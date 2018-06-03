Armada slip past Storm FC in NPSL home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Armada FC clinched a 1-0 win for the team’s home opener against Storm FC Saturday night. This win gives the Armada FC an undefeated record so far for the 2018 NPSL season.

After a delayed start due to inclement weather, the Armada FC began the game with a strong attack that yielded two corner kicks. Storm FC counter attacked though by drawing Brian Holt out of the box and taking a shot, which was deflected by Drew Beckie.

In the 18th minute, Conor Doyle nearly makes it in on a free kick, but was blocked by Storm FC’s Juan Rocco. Doyle would get another chance at a free kick in the 22nd minute, followed by a shot on goal by Ciarán Kilduff.

The best chance of the night came in the 37th minute when Storm FC’s Paul Andre Day made a shot, only to be blocked by Brian Holt, who then deflected a volley from Johan Godoy. This would be one of only three shots made on goal by Storm FC.

The teams left the field at halftime both scoreless.

Within one minute of the start of the second half, Derek Gebhard would land the only goal of the game. With a pass from Ciarán Kilduff, Gebhard took his shot against the open net.

Storm FC would go on in the 55th and 58th minutes to receive yellow cards for two tackles.

In the 68th minute, Conor Doyle took his third shot of the game, but would again be saved by Juan Rocco. Armada FC went on to have 14 shots total by the end of the game.

The Armada FC will return to Hodges Stadium on Wednesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. to play Miami FC 2. Miami FC 2 currently has a NPSL standing of 3rd in the conference with a (2W-0L-3D) record.



