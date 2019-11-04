State semifinal berths on the line for 3 area volleyball teams

Bishop Kenny volleyball players celebrate a point during a match against West Florida in the state playoff opener on Oct. 23.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The high school volleyball playoffs are coming down to the wire.

On Tuesday night, three area teams with strong playoff histories will compete for berths in the state semifinals.

Ponte Vedra (22-6), the top seed in Region 1-5A and the No. 1 or 2 team in the News4Jax Super 6 all season long, hosts Wakulla (18-9). The other area team that plays host, Christ's Church (23-6) will face Seven Rivers Christian (22-3) in the Region 1-2A regional final.

Bishop Kenny, the No. 2 seed in Region 1-4A, travels to face top-seeded Santa Fe riding a 13-match winning streak. The Raiders beat the Crusaders 3-2 in the regular season.

The Crusaders are the only program in area history to win more than one state championship. Coach Suzanne Winkler has led teams to the state semifinals in 12 of her 16 seasons, including seven straight.

Ponte Vedra and Christ's Church both won state championships in 2017, the year that the finals were held at UNF. The Sharks were the state runner-up the year before.

Regional finals

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Region 1-5A

(5) Wakulla (18-9) at (1) Ponte Vedra (22-6)

Region 1-4A

(2) Bishop Kenny (19-10) at (1) Santa Fe (19-9)

Region 1-2A

(2) Seven Rivers Christian (22-3) at (1) Christ's Church (23-6)



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.