Super 10: New top team, plenty of movement in area poll

Raines defensive back Treyvon Hobbs returns an interception for a touchdown during a 10-7 win over Ribault on Oct. 12. (Gry Lloyd McCullough, For News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (2) Bartram Trail (7-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Nease, 52-22

This week: at Oakleaf (5-2, 1-1)

Glance: This amounts to the game of the season for the Bears, who can essentially clinch the District 1-8A title with a victory over the Knights.

2. (1) Columbia (6-1), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Lee in OT, 27-21

This week: vs. Delray Beach Atlantic (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Tigers ran into a familiar problem last week in district rival Lee and move out of the top spot for the first time since moving into that spot after Week 1. That loss cost Columbia the potential No. 1 overall seed in the region.

3. (8) Lee (5-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Columbia, 27-21 in OT

This week: at Trinity Christian (3-5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The big mover of the week, the Generals toppled previous No. 1 Columbia and bounced back from a loss to Ribault in Week 7. Can the Generals build off of that big win at Trinity?

4. (4) Fleming Island (6-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. First Coast, 17-14

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (4-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles did just enough to fend off First Coast last week, staying perfect and on path for a district title.

5. (5) Bolles (5-1), Class 4A

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Clay (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Bulldogs start the closing stretch of the regular season at home, with what should be a march to an 8-1 finish.

6. (3) Oakleaf (5-2), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Mandarin, 34-33

This week: vs. Bartram Trail (7-0, 2-0)

Glance: A woeful first half last week included the loss of star two-way player Chantz Williams to an arm injury and a deficit that was too deep to overcome.

7. (8) Ponte Vedra (6-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Englewood, 61-6

This week: Off

Glance: The Sharks rolled over Englewood and now get a week off before their match of the season against St. Augustine to determine the District 3-6A title.

8. (NR) Mandarin (4-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 34-33

This week: vs. Sandalwood (3-3, 1-1), 7 p.m.

Glance: The Mustangs muscled back into the playoff conversation by knocking off previous No. 3 Oakleaf. They've got a major one this week against the Saints in a game that will be televised nationally by ESPNU.

9. (10) University Christian (6-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Foundation Academy, 56-35

This week: vs. Baldwin (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: A good challenge last week against Foundation, a game in which UC rushed for a staggering 544 yards. This week's game could wind up as UC's most difficult of the season.

10. (NR) Raines (4-2)

Last week: d. Ribault, 10-7

This week: vs. Yulee (3-4, 2-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Vikings return to the Super 10 for the first time since Week 2 after outslugging the Trojans in the Northwest Classic. Raines can wrap up the district title with a win over the Hornets.

Dropped out: Flagler Palm Coast (6-1, Class 8A), Trinity Christian (3-5, Class 3A).

Others: Baldwin (7-1, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (6-1, Class 8A), St. Augustine (4-3, 6A), Sandalwood (3-3, Class 8A), Trinity Christian (3-5, Class 3A), Westside (6-1, Class 5A), West Nassau (6-1, Class 4A).



