Super 10: Plenty of changes in final poll of season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll is published each Tuesday during the regular season. This is the final poll of the season.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (10-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Raines, 38-15

This week: vs. Spruce Creek (6-3), Region 1-8A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The first unbeaten regular season in Bartram's 20-year history earned the Bears the No. 2 seed in the state playoffs. Region 1-8A is a rugged path and there's no easy games along the way.

2. (3) Fleming Island (8-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Orange Park, 44-6

This week: vs. Wekiva (7-3), Region 1-7A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles finished with their third unbeaten regular season in the last 10 years (2010, '13) and begin their playoff drive at home. They're the only area team in the 7A playoff bracket.

3. (4) Trinity Christian (5-5), Class 3A

Last week: Off

This week: at Ocala Trinity Catholic (7-3), Region 1-3A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: After a brutal regular season schedule that featured 10 teams that made the state playoffs, Trinity earned a No. 5 seed in the region. It will be a surprise if the Conquerors don't reach the state championship game.

4. (5) Bolles (8-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Daytona Beach Mainland, 21-10

This week: Off

Glance: The Bulldogs have won eight straight, including what was arguably their best win of the regular season in Week 11 at Mainland. They earned the top seed in Region 1-4A and are off until Nov. 15.

5. (7) Lee (7-3), Class 6A

Last week: d. White, 33-14

This week: vs. St. Augustine (6-4), Region 1-6A playoffs, 6:30 p.m.

Glance: The Generals scored the final 33 points of the game in a rivalry win over White last week. They open the state playoffs at home. The area is guaranteed a team in the regional final. Could that be the Generals?

6. (2) Columbia (7-3), Class 6A

Last week: lost to North Marion, 41-34

This week: at Ponte Vedra (7-2), Region 1-6A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: A disappointing finish for the Tigers, who spent six weeks atop the Super 10 before closing with three losses in a four-game span.

7. (8) Mandarin (6-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. Fletcher, 27-21

This week: at Sanford Seminole (9-0), Region 1-8A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Mustangs took care of business last week in a must-win game and punched their playoff ticket. They won five straight in the playoffs last year.

8. (9) University Christian (9-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Bishop Kenny, 54-40

This week: Off

Glance: The Christians enter the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak and earned the No. 1 seed in Region 1-2A. They get a first-round bye.

9. (7) Ponte Vedra (7-2), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Creekside, 28-7

This week: vs. Columbia (7-3), Region 1-6A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Sharks stumbled in Week 11, a one-sided loss to rival Creekside that dulled an otherwise special regular season. It also pushed them into a more challenging playoff opener against a dangerous Columbia team.

10. (NR) Flagler Palm Coast (8-2), Class 8A

Last week: d. Oviedo Hagerty, 35-6

This week: at Apopka (8-1), Region 1-8A playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Bulldogs make their second appearance in the Super 10, although they've got a very difficult opener at Apopka.

Dropped out: Oakleaf (7-3, Class 8A).

Others: Baker County (6-4, Class 5A), Baldwin (7-3, Class 3A), Fletcher (6-4, Class 7A), Oakleaf (7-3, Class 8A), Parker (7-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (6-4, 6A), Raines (5-4, Class 5A), Westside (8-2, Class 5A), West Nassau (8-2, Class 4A).



