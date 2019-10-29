Super 10: Trinity moves up as regular season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (9-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 49-21

This week: vs. Raines (5-3)

Glance: What a game by AJ Jones last week (four rushing TDs, one receiving TD). The Bears look to close out their first unbeaten regular season in program history when they host a very good Vikings team in the finale.

2. (2) Columbia (7-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 48-23

This week: vs. North Marion (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Tough regular season finale for the Tigers, who are probably looking at a No. 5 seed in the opening round of the state playoffs next week.

3. (3) Fleming Island (8-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 41-17

This week: vs. Orange Park (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles close out the regular season with a Clay County rivalry game. Their second unbeaten regular season since 2013 awaits.

4. (5) Trinity Christian (5-5), Class 3A

Last week: d. Raines, 17-14 (OT)

This week: Off, regular season complete

Glance: Very nice victory for the Conquerors to enter the state playoffs on. Don't let the record fool you. The Conquerors' five losses have come to opponents with a combined 36-10 record. Trinity is a state championship contender in 3A.

5. (4) Bolles (7-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. John Carroll Catholic, 45-20

This week: at Daytona Beach Mainland (6-3)

Glance: The Bulldogs have won seven straight games entering the regular season finale, although this could be their most challenging game of the season.

6. (7) Ponte Vedra (7-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 38-35

This week: at Creekside (4-5)

Glance: Sharks wrapped up a district championship with their second straight win over the Yellow Jackets. This team is one trick play stop away from being 8-0. Great season for the Sharks.

7. (7) Lee (6-3), Class 6A

Last week: d. Gainesville, 27-12

This week: at White (3-6), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Glance: It wasn't easy last week, but the Generals pulled away late in the second half to wrap up the district title and a top four seed in the region for the state playoffs. Rivalry game this week before the playoffs.

8. (8) Mandarin (6-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. White, 16-13

This week: vs. Fletcher (6-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Glance: Very much alive in the playoff race after a much closer than expected win over the Commanders last week. Looks like a must-win game in Week 11, too.

9. (9) University Christian (8-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Crescent City, 28-13

This week: vs. Bishop Kenny (1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: UC has won seven straight and should roll into the state playoffs with the top seed in Region 1-2A. The Christians will get a bye after this game before they open their postseason trek.

10. (10) Oakleaf (6-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. Nease, 49-14

This week: at Clay (1-8)

Glance: The Knights are a longshot for a playoff spot, but they're bound for a seven-win regular season.

Others: Baker County (6-3, Class 5A), Baldwin (7-2, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (7-2, Class 8A), Fletcher (6-3, Class 7A), Parker (6-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (5-4, 6A), Raines (5-3, Class 5A), Westside (7-2, Class 5A), West Nassau (7-2, Class 4A).



