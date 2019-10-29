Super 10: Trinity moves up as regular season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.
Rank, School, Classification
1. (1) Bartram Trail (9-0), Class 8A
Last week: d. Sandalwood, 49-21
This week: vs. Raines (5-3)
Glance: What a game by AJ Jones last week (four rushing TDs, one receiving TD). The Bears look to close out their first unbeaten regular season in program history when they host a very good Vikings team in the finale.
2. (2) Columbia (7-2), Class 6A
Last week: d. Middleburg, 48-23
This week: vs. North Marion (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
Glance: Tough regular season finale for the Tigers, who are probably looking at a No. 5 seed in the opening round of the state playoffs next week.
3. (3) Fleming Island (8-0), Class 7A
Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 41-17
This week: vs. Orange Park (5-4), 7:30 p.m.
Glance: The Golden Eagles close out the regular season with a Clay County rivalry game. Their second unbeaten regular season since 2013 awaits.
4. (5) Trinity Christian (5-5), Class 3A
Last week: d. Raines, 17-14 (OT)
This week: Off, regular season complete
Glance: Very nice victory for the Conquerors to enter the state playoffs on. Don't let the record fool you. The Conquerors' five losses have come to opponents with a combined 36-10 record. Trinity is a state championship contender in 3A.
5. (4) Bolles (7-1), Class 4A
Last week: d. John Carroll Catholic, 45-20
This week: at Daytona Beach Mainland (6-3)
Glance: The Bulldogs have won seven straight games entering the regular season finale, although this could be their most challenging game of the season.
6. (7) Ponte Vedra (7-1), Class 6A
Last week: d. St. Augustine, 38-35
This week: at Creekside (4-5)
Glance: Sharks wrapped up a district championship with their second straight win over the Yellow Jackets. This team is one trick play stop away from being 8-0. Great season for the Sharks.
7. (7) Lee (6-3), Class 6A
Last week: d. Gainesville, 27-12
This week: at White (3-6), Thursday, 6 p.m.
Glance: It wasn't easy last week, but the Generals pulled away late in the second half to wrap up the district title and a top four seed in the region for the state playoffs. Rivalry game this week before the playoffs.
8. (8) Mandarin (6-3), Class 8A
Last week: d. White, 16-13
This week: vs. Fletcher (6-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.
Glance: Very much alive in the playoff race after a much closer than expected win over the Commanders last week. Looks like a must-win game in Week 11, too.
9. (9) University Christian (8-1), Class 2A
Last week: d. Crescent City, 28-13
This week: vs. Bishop Kenny (1-7), 7:30 p.m.
Glance: UC has won seven straight and should roll into the state playoffs with the top seed in Region 1-2A. The Christians will get a bye after this game before they open their postseason trek.
10. (10) Oakleaf (6-3), Class 8A
Last week: d. Nease, 49-14
This week: at Clay (1-8)
Glance: The Knights are a longshot for a playoff spot, but they're bound for a seven-win regular season.
Others: Baker County (6-3, Class 5A), Baldwin (7-2, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (7-2, Class 8A), Fletcher (6-3, Class 7A), Parker (6-2, Class 5A), St. Augustine (5-4, 6A), Raines (5-3, Class 5A), Westside (7-2, Class 5A), West Nassau (7-2, Class 4A).
