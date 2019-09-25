Super 6 volleyball: Bartram moves in, Creekside moves up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Sept. 24 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (11-2), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Divine Savior, Episcopal, Fletcher, Fort Myers, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Pine Crest, Providence.

A 2-0 week for the Sharks, who swept Clay and topped Bishop Kenny (3-1) since our last Super 6. Big one looming on Saturday at No. 2 Fleming Island at 9 a.m., followed by a 9-3 Santa Fe at 10:30. Ponte Vedra has been No. 1 in our area all season. Sharks middle Zeta Washington ranks fifth in the state in hitting percentage (.475).

2. (2) Fleming Island (6-3), Class 6A

Notable wins: Creekside, Menendez, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Rock

Just one match since our last Super 6, a five-set thriller on Tuesday night in a loss to Episcopal (22-25, 27-25, 29-27, 22-25, 15-17). Jasmine Robinson leads Fleming in both kills (80) and blocks (36). Three big matches to wrap up the week with, Fletcher on Thursday, and both Ponte Vedra and Santa Fe on Saturday.

3. (5) Creekside (10-4), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Christ's Church, Mandarin, Menendez, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Ridgeview.

A 2-0 mark since our last Super 6, with a sweep of previous No. 4 Mandarin and a 3-2 win over Oakleaf. Big one on deck Thursday night at county rival Bartram Trail. Jaden McBride leads the Knights at the net with 127 kills and one defense with digs (127).

4. (3) Fletcher (9-2), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Mandarin, Providence, St. Augustine, Trinity Christian

A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, with a 3-1 win over Providence and a 3-1 loss to a very good Ridgeview team. The Senators visit No. 2 Fleming Island in a district game on Thursday night. Azra Mulalic, a junior setter/right side, is 11th in the state with 394 assists. Ridgeview's Abby Tennant is the top area assist leader at 422.

5. (NR) Bartram Trail (8-4), Class 7A

Notable wins: Jensen Beach, Mandarin, Oakleaf, Ransom Everglades, Riviera Prep, St. Augustine.

A solid showing over the past week has got the Bears muscling in. Bartram topped previous No. 4 Mandarin 3-1 and followed with a 4-for-5 effort at the Chaminade Madonna tournament last weekend. The Bears' lone loss was a 2-0 to Archbishop McCarthy, not a bad defeat. A rivalry match at home against Creekside is Thursday night, followed by a good one against Middleburg in the opener at the Elise Bush Invitational at Bolles on Friday.

(tie) 6. (6) Christ's Church (11-2), Class 2A

Notable wins: Fernandina Beach, Providence, Trinity Christian, University Christian (twice)

The area's hottest team stretched its winning streak to 10 with wins over Trinity (3-1) and Atlantic Coast (3-0) since our last Super 6. The Eagles' last loss was Sept. 9 to Creekside. Senior middle Julia Mangum ranks 19th in the state in kills (197) and seventh in hitting percentage (.462)

(tie) 6. (4) Mandarin (14-4), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Christ's Church, Master's Academy, Newberry, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview

The Mustangs stay in the Super 6 after an up and down cycle, falling to Creekside (3-0) and Bartram (3-1) since our last poll. They bounced back with wins over Trinity and Stanton. Gave some thought to both Episcopal and Ridgeview in at a T6 this week. The Eagles won a five-set classic against Fleming Island, and the Panthers knocked off Fletcher, but Mandarin sticks this week in the Super 6. Mustangs setter/outside Taylor Boyd ranks 24th in the state in service aces (52).

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (5-9, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (10-5, Class 3A), Bolles (7-6, Class 4A), Episcopal (5-8, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (9-3, Class 7A), Middleburg (6-5, Class 5A), Oakleaf (6-7, Class 7A), Ridgeview (11-4, Class 5A), St. Augustine (10-6, Class 5A), Trinity Christian (7-6, Class 3A), University Christian (10-5, Class 3A), Yulee (13-4, Class 4A).



