Super 6 volleyball: Creekside, Mandarin move into poll in Week 3

Ponte Vedra is atop the News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll for the third straight week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Sept. 3 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (4-0), Class 5A

Notable wins: Fletcher, Menendez, Nease, Providence.

The Sharks have been pushed beyond three sets just once this season, during a 3-1 win over Providence. Zeta Washington (47 kills, five blocks), Sophia Ervanian (70 digs) and Jessica Shattles (77 assists) top the categories for the Sharks, who have held the No. 1 spot in all three of our Super 6 polls.

2. (2) Fleming Island (2-0), Class 6A

Notable wins: Menendez, Oakleaf

The Golden Eagles have a pair of 3-0s this season and were scheduled to visit No. 1 Ponte Vedra on Wednesday. But Hurricane Dorian scratched that showdown. Jasmine Robinson and Emma Richard had 15 kills apiece, and Maya Walker 14, in the two matches. Jangelyz Ramirez (23 digs) and Kailey DiPaula (40 assists) lead in those respective categories.



3. (NR) Creekside (3-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Nease, Ridgeview

The Knights make their Super 6 debut after winning their third straight match, a 3-1 victory over rival and previous No. 3, Bartram Trail, on Aug. 29. Jaden McBride (49 digs, 36 kills), Isabella Collier (13 blocks) and Tyler Patterson (64 assists) lead in their categories.

4. (4) Episcopal (2-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Creekside, Middleburg

The Eagles haven't played since beating previously ranked Middleburg, 3-1 on Aug. 27. Emily Mayher (35 kills), Viki Wood (seven blocks), Liv Leinenweber (116 digs) and Hannah McCarthy (146 assists) are tops on the Eagles.

5. (NR) Mandarin (6-0), Class 7A

Notable wins: Christ's Church, Ridgeview

The Mustangs make their Super 6 debut following an unbeaten start, with a 3-1 win over previously ranked Christ's Church on Aug. 31 as their headliner. A match against unbeaten Bishop Snyder is the next big challenge on Sept. 12.

6. (3) Bartram Trail (1-2), Class 7A

Notable win: Bishop Kenny

The Bears drop a week after moving in following their 3-1 loss to Creekside. A solid matchup on Thursday at Fletcher was wiped out due to Hurricane Dorian. They stay in the Super 6 this week over Christ's Church.

Dropped out: Christ's Church (3-1, Class 2A), Middleburg (1-3, Class 5A).

On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (0-3, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (4-0, Class 3A), Bolles (3-1, Class 4A), Christ's Church (3-1, Class 2A), Fletcher (4-1, Class 6A), Middleburg (1-3, Class 5A), Oakleaf (2-1, Class 7A), Providence (0-2, Class 3A), Ridgeview (2-2, Class 5A), Trinity Christian (2-1, Class 3A).



