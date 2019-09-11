Super 6 volleyball: Fletcher makes debut in rankings

The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Sept. 10 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (5-0), Class 5A

Notable wins: Fletcher, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Providence.

The Sharks won their lone match since Aug. 29 with a 3-0 of Middleburg on Tuesday night. Hurricane Dorian scrapped a good one with No. 2 Fleming Island last week. Thus far, only Providence has managed to take a set from the Sharks. Ponte Vedra will travel to Fleming Island on Sept. 28.

2. (2) Fleming Island (2-0), Class 6A

Notable wins: Menendez, Oakleaf

The Golden Eagles haven't played much. Their match on Tuesday against New Smyrna Beach was their first since Aug. 29. Fleming has the JJVA Fall Classic up on Friday and Saturday. Jasmine Robinson and Emma Richard have 15 kills apiece, and Maya Walker 14 in the two matches. Jangelyz Ramirez (23 digs), Alexa Bates (12 aces) and Kailey DiPaula (40 assists) lead in those respective categories.

3. (3) Creekside (5-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Christ's Church, Nease, Ridgeview

The Knights have won five straight matches since a season-opening loss to Episcopal, including quality wins over Bartram and Christ's Church in the last two weeks. A showdown against No. 5 Mandarin is Sept. 18. Jaden McBride (53 kills, 55 digs), Kaitlyn Helinsky (20 aces), Isabella Colliers (13 blocks) and Tyler Patterson (96 assists) lead the categories for the Knights.

4. (4) Episcopal (3-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Middleburg

Like most area teams, the Eagles had a long, long wait for a match, 13 days. Episcopal swept Bolles on Tuesday night and have won back-to-back matches entering Venice's Battle of the Beach. Emily Mayher (48 kills), Liv Leinenweber (143 digs) and Hannah McCarthy (186 assists) continue to power the Eagles.

5. (5) Mandarin (7-0), Class 7A

Notable wins: Christ's Church, Ridgeview

The Mustangs hold steady at No. 5 with an area-best seven consecutive wins. Mandarin hasn't yet hit the most difficult part of its schedule, but that is quickly approaching. The Mustangs have a tough one against Providence on Saturday at the JJVA Fall Classic, Fletcher on Sept. 17, Creekside the 18th and Bartram Trail the 19th. Taylor Boyd leads at the net (60 kills), Emma Dailey is tops on defense (99 digs) and Maddy Watson leads in assists (97).

6. (NR) Fletcher (6-1), Class 6A

Notable win: Trinity Christian

The Senators make their Super 6 debut following a string of four victories, all 3-0s. All six wins have come by sweep. Their lone defeat was to No. 1 Ponte Vedra. Two big ones on tap, Wednesday against Bartram Trail and Nov. 17 at Mandarin. Morgan Killingsworth (47 kills) and Alexandra Hennessey (46 kills) lead the offense. Madison Scott is tops with 20 blocks, Riley McBride leads in digs with 136, Bella Phillips in aces (27) and Azra Mulalic has a team-best 211 assists.

Dropped out: Bartram Trail (1-2), Class 7A

On the bubble: Bartram Trail (1-2), Class 7A, Bishop Kenny (1-3, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (4-2, Class 3A), Bolles (3-3, Class 4A), Christ's Church (4-2, Class 2A), Middleburg (2-4, Class 5A), Oakleaf (2-2, Class 7A), Providence (1-3, Class 3A), Ridgeview (3-2, Class 5A), Trinity Christian (3-1, Class 3A).



