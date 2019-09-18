Super 6 volleyball: Fletcher, Mandarin on the move in this week's poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Sept. 17 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (9-2), Class 5A

Notable wins: Divine Savior, Episcopal, Fletcher, Fort Myers, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Pine Crest, Providence.

The Sharks took a pair of losses since our last Super 6, but they were good ones. Lake Highland Prep, MaxPreps' No. 1 team in the state and ninth nationally, swept Ponte Vedra, as did Venice, the state's No. 23 overall team. High quality wins over Pine Crest, Divine Savior and Fort Myers also came at the Battle at the Beach, and the Sharks swept Episcopal on Tuesday night.

2. (2) Fleming Island (6-2), Class 6A

Notable wins: Creekside, Menendez, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Rock,

The Golden Eagles won the Ocean Division at the JJVA River City Classic, including a championship match victory over New Smyrna Beach. That atoned for a loss to the Barracudas on Sept. 11. Fleming also knocked off previous No. 3 Creekside at the Classic. Jasmine Robinson (63 kills, 31 blocks), Alexa Bates (18 aces), Jangelyz Ramirez (99 digs) and Kailey DiPaula (133 assists) are tops in those categories for Fleming.

3. (6) Fletcher (8-1), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Mandarin, St. Augustine, Trinity Christian

A big jump for the Senators, who knocked off Bartram (3-2) and Mandarin (3-1) since our last Super 6. A very challenging schedule is ahead, starting with Ridgeview on Thursday night, Providence on Sept. 24 and Fleming Island on Sept. 26 before the Elise Bush Invitational that begins next Friday. Alexandra Hennessey (76 kills), Madison Scott (25 blocks), Riley McBride (195 digs) and Azra Mulalic (307 assists) lead Fletcher.

4. (5) Mandarin (12-2), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Christ's Church, Master's Academy, Newberry, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview

The Mustangs finished second in the Coastal Gold bracket at the JJVA River City Classic last weekend, falling to Tallahassee's Florida High in the final. They are 5-2 since our last Super 6, although they've dropped back-to-back matches (Florida High and Fletcher). Taylor Boyd (110 kills, 39 aces), MiKaiah Bingham (15 blocks), Emma Dailey (179 digs) and Maddy Watson (180 assists) lead the Mustangs.

5. (3) Creekside (8-4), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Christ's Church, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Ridgeview

The Knights are 3-3 since our last Super 6, with victories over New Smyrna Beach, Sneads and Menendez. Not much to complain about with the losses, all of which came to quality programs (DeLand, Fleming Island, Spruce Creek). Big one on Tuesday night against No. 4 Mandarin. Jaden McBride (89 kills, 90 digs), Kaitlyn Helinsky (26 aces), Isabella Collier (26 blocks) lead the categories for Creekside.

6. (NR) Christ's Church (11-2), Class 2A

Notable wins: Fernandina Beach, Providence, University Christian (twice)

The Eagles are back in the Super 6 on the strength of their eight-match winning streak. Christ's Church won the Gulf Division at the JJVA River City Classic. Tricky matches await with Trinity Christian on Thursday and Bolles on Sept. 25. Their schedule isn't as strong as an Episcopal, which it edged for the No. 6 spot this week, but Christ's Church has been on a tear. Julia Mangum (139 kills, 49 blocks), Lydia Mortensen (155 assists, 22 aces), Nadia Mortensen (58 digs) lead the Eagles.

Dropped out: Episcopal (4-8), Class 3A

On the bubble: Bartram Trail (2-3, Class 7A), Bishop Kenny (4-8, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (8-5, Class 3A), Bolles (7-5, Class 4A), Christ's Church (11-2, Class 2A), Middleburg (3-5, Class 5A), Oakleaf (4-6, Class 7A), Providence (4-6, Class 3A), Ridgeview (8-4, Class 5A), St. Augustine (7-5, Class 5A), Trinity Christian (7-3, Class 3A), Yulee (10-3, Class 4A).



