Super 6 volleyball: New No. 1 team for first time this season

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Oct. 1 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (2) Fleming Island (9-4), Class 6A

Notable wins: Creekside, Menendez, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Rock

The Golden Eagles make a move to the top spot for the first time this year, courtesy of a 2-1 win over previous No. 1 Ponte Vedra last Saturday in a match that went to 21-19 in the third set. Fleming lost to Santa Fe, but bounced back to top No. 4 Bartram 3-1 on Tuesday night. An excellent county clash comes Thursday against No. 4 Ridgeview.

2. (1) Ponte Vedra (12-4), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Divine Savior, Episcopal, Fletcher, Fort Myers, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Pine Crest, Providence.

Not a whole lot of reason for concern for the Sharks, who dropped two matches last week, 2-1 to both Fleming Island and Santa Fe. Difficult to penalize a team for a three-set loss. The Sharks swept St. Augustine on Tuesday night.

3. (3) Creekside (12-5), Class 6A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail (twice), Bolles, Christ's Church, Mandarin, Menendez, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Oakleaf, Ridgeview.

A 3-1 win over Bartram Trail and a sweep of Bolles bookended a 3-0 loss to a powerful Tallahassee Chiles since our last Super 6. Of the Knights' five losses, just two (Episcopal and Fleming Island) have come to area teams.

4. (5) Bartram Trail (13-6), Class 7A

Notable wins: Jensen Beach, Mandarin, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Ransom Everglades, Riviera Prep, St. Augustine, Tampa Catholic (twice)

The Bears won the Elise Bush Invitational last weekend at Bolles, going 5-0. They dropped a 3-1 match to No. 1 Fleming Island on Tuesday night and have a big one on Thursday at No. 2 Ponte Vedra.

5. (NR) Ridgeview (14-4), Class 5A

Notable wins: Bolles, Father Lopez, Fletcher, Hilton Head Christian (South Carolina), Mandarin, Middleburg, Oakleaf (twice), St. Augustine, Yulee.

The Panthers make their Super 6 debut on the strength of a seven-match winning streak, which includes wins over Lopez, Fletcher and Yulee.

(tie) 6. (6) Christ's Church (18-3), Class 2A

Notable wins: Fernandina Beach, Pepperell (Georgia), Providence, Trinity Christian, University Christian (twice)

The Eagles saw their 12-match winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to a 32-7 Trinity Christian program from Sharpsburg, Ga. They've got a big one against Fletcher on Thursday that will likely be a Super 6 berth to the winner.

(tie) 6. (6) Mandarin (15-4), Class 7A

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Christ's Church, Master's Academy, Newberry, Oakleaf, Providence, Ridgeview

Just one match since our last Super 6, a 3-0 of Englewood. Gave some thought to both Episcopal and Fletcher in this spot, but we'll keep things as they are.

Dropped out: Fletcher (14-4, Class 6A).

On the bubble: Bolles (9-11, Class 4A), Bishop Kenny (7-10, Class 4A), Bishop Snyder (12-5, Class 3A), Episcopal (9-9, Class 3A), Flagler Palm Coast (11-4, Class 7A), Fletcher (14-4, Class 6A), Middleburg (9-9, Class 5A), St. Augustine (10-8, Class 5A), Trinity Christian (9-7, Class 3A), University Christian (11-6, Class 3A), Yulee (16-4, Class 4A).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.