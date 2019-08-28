Super 6 volleyball rankings: Bartram Trail moves in for second week

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The News4Jax Super 6 volleyball poll will be published each Wednesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Aug. 27 matches.

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Class

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (3-0), Class 5A

Notable wins: Fletcher, Nease, Providence.

No problems thus far for the Sharks, who swept their opening two matches and then won a 3-1 match over Providence on Tuesday night. One of the area's better early season showdowns happens Sept. 4 with a clash against No. 2 Fleming Island.

2. (2) Fleming Island (1-0), Class 6A

Notable win: Menendez

The Golden Eagles haven't played often since the beginning of the season, but they've got a talented Oakleaf up on Thursday, followed by a trip to No. 1 Ponte Vedra on Sept. 4.



3. (NR) Bartram Trail (1-1), Class 7A

Notable win: Bishop Kenny

The Bears got into the win column after a sweep of previous No. 4 Bishop Kenny on Tuesday night. Sammy Sicoli and Klaire VanDeusen combined for 17 kills in that match. The Bears visit rival Creekside on Thursday night in an always tight and contested match.

4. (3) Episcopal (2-3), Class 3A

Notable wins: Creekside, Middleburg

The Eagles ended a three-match slide with a 3-1 win over previous No. 5 Middleburg on Tuesday night. Emily Mayher (35 kills) and Aliyah Nields (33 kills) lead the offense, while Olivia Leinenweber (116 digs) and Hannah McCarthy (146 assists) are tops in those categories. The teams Episcopal has lost to, New Smyrna Beach, Florida State University School and Pensacola Catholic, are a combined 9-1. Thought about moving Episcopal down, but the quality of their competition has been too good early to do that.

5. (6) Christ's Church (1-0), Class 2A

Notable wins: None

The Eagles have logged just one regular season match thus far, a 3-0 win over Beaches Chapel. Good ones on the horizon though, with Mandarin on Saturday and Providence on Sept. 5.

6. (5) Middleburg (1-2), Class 5A

Notable win: Bartram Trail

The Broncos dropped matches against Spruce Creek and previous No. 3 Episcopal since our debut Super 6. Jenna Sypniewski (38 kills), Shelby McKinney (13 blocks), Mikayla Simmons (53 digs) and Mone Gordon (107 assists) lead in those respective categories, but this team is very spread out in firepower. Other contenders for this spot are Bolles and Fletcher, but I've kept the Broncos in this week due to the win over Bartram Trail.



On the bubble: Bishop Kenny (0-2, Class 4A), Bolles (3-0, Class 4A), Creekside (2-1, Class 6A), Fletcher (3-1, Class 6A), Providence (0-2, Class 3A), Oakleaf (2-0, Class 7A), Trinity Christian (1-1, Class 3A).



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.